Drive-By Shooting Amid July Fourth Celebrations Leaves 9 Injured In Washington, D.C.

Nine people, including two minors, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Washington, D.C., during the early hours of Wednesday morning while they were outside celebrating Independence Day, according to police.

The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. in the northeastern part of the city, Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement on Twitter. Responding officers found multiple victims who had been shot, including two children, aged 9 and 17.

Some victims were taken to local hospitals by D.C. Fire and EMS, while others chose to transport themselves, according to the statement. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who was driving a dark-colored SUV up Meade Street before coming to a stop and firing at residents who were outside celebrating.

Though a motive remains unclear, Parsons said, “it appears that the shooting was targeted.”

The shooting took place amid a rash of mass shootings across the country over the holiday weekend. At least 10 people were killed, and dozens more were injured in shootings across the U.S. ahead of the July Fourth holiday.