Motorist Astounds Cop With Excuse For Texting While Driving

Police in Eagan, Minnesota, stopped a motorist for texting behind the wheel on the day a new state law took effect outlawing the practice.

And after being pulled over, the unidentified driver admitted to an officer that she’d been messaging a friend about the brand-new hands-free cellphone driving law.

“You can’t make this up…” the Eagan Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“Driver was cited after texting a friend about the new hands free law that went into effect today,” the police department added. “We appreciate her spreading the word but COME ON!”

Under the Minnesota law that took effect Thursday, a driver can use their cellphone “to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts and get directions, but only by voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone,” according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website.

Phones cannot be held in the driver’s hands except to obtain emergency assistance.