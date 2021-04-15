Florida Driver Busts Through Gates, Leaps Over Drawbridge As It Opens

In a scene caught by multiple traffic cameras, a driver smashed through the traffic arms of a Florida drawbridge, then made the dangerous leap as the bridge opened.

The vehicle was briefly airborne on Daytona Beach’s Main Street Bridge, which crosses the Halifax River, on Monday:

BAD IDEA: An impatient driver barreled through a traffic arm and jumped a drawbridge in Daytona Beach: https://t.co/m54tEIngRD pic.twitter.com/8BN957eDsp — WESH 2 News (@WESH) April 14, 2021

Local NBC station WESH said the traffic arms had to be replaced and that police believe they have identified the driver. The gate also appeared to damage the vehicle’s windshield, but it’s not known if the driver was injured.

The drawbridge has seen its share of stunts; just last month, a motorcycle made the same leap.

This is the Main Street draw bridge. The Bike Week “shenanigans” have officially commenced! Folks, please be safe and be smarter than this guy! pic.twitter.com/KGBuPDQfw9 — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) March 5, 2021

“It’s absolutely against the law, that’s why the rails are there,” Florida Safety Council spokesperson Bonnie Frank told Fox35 in Orlando after this week’s jump. “You’re not just risking yourself, you’re risking all those other people that are also up on that bridge.”