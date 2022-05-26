HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Hair dryer brushes have been steadily climbing in popularity, and now you can shop one of these trending tools without having to pay full price. Today only, you can get Drybar’s Double Shot oval blow-dryer brush for 50% off at Ulta, bringing the total to $77.50 (regularly $155).
The customer-favorite buy is part of Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event, which offers 50% off a selection of hair products that rotate on a daily basis and runs through May 28 — so while this Drybar best-seller is only on sale until 11:59 p.m. CST, there will be a new crop of deals on deck tomorrow.
It’ll be hard to overlook this ergonomic, bright yellow brush on your bathroom counter, but thanks to all of its neat features, you won’t want to. It combines the heat of a powerful hair dryer with a round brush to produce a smooth blowout without having to go to a salon. The ionic technology works to seal hair cuticles for less frizz while still delivering a healthy shine.
And if you need a little more convincing, check out these glowing reviews from the product page on Ulta:
“When I say this is the best thing I have ever bought I am not lying. With my old straightener it would take me an hour in the morning to get my hair styled. New it takes me 15 minutes and I have amazing volume.” — Thatclarkgurl
“I have thick curly hair and was looking for something that made it easier to blow dry and not have to run a flat iron through it to style it. I was hesitant because of the price but this. delivered! I let my hair take about 20-30 minutes in a microfiber towel before I start drying and it comes out perfectly. Make sure to section your hair if you want a really finished look but it works ok if you just run the brush through your hair. 1000% would recommend.” — Mphrunner
“My frizzy, dense hair takes forever to dry, but NEEDS heat styling to smooth it. I hate fumbling around with a blow dryer and round brush. This tool gives me a beautiful smooth blowout in half the time. I’ll never go back.” — Jen