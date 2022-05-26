“When I say this is the best thing I have ever bought I am not lying. With my old straightener it would take me an hour in the morning to get my hair styled. New it takes me 15 minutes and I have amazing volume.” — Thatclarkgurl

“I have thick curly hair and was looking for something that made it easier to blow dry and not have to run a flat iron through it to style it. I was hesitant because of the price but this. delivered! I let my hair take about 20-30 minutes in a microfiber towel before I start drying and it comes out perfectly. Make sure to section your hair if you want a really finished look but it works ok if you just run the brush through your hair. 1000% would recommend.” — Mphrunner

“My frizzy, dense hair takes forever to dry, but NEEDS heat styling to smooth it. I hate fumbling around with a blow dryer and round brush. This tool gives me a beautiful smooth blowout in half the time. I’ll never go back.” — Jen