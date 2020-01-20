35 Relatable Tweets About Drybar, Whether You Love It Or Hate It

With its focus on quick and easy blowouts, cute aesthetic and free Champagne offerings, it’s no surprise Drybar has amassed a bit of a cult following, particularly among millennial women.
Like many popular brands, the chain of hair salons is the subject of countless funny tweets from customers who love to hate it and hate to love it (and spend way too much money on it). We’ve rounded up a selection that will surely resonate if you fall into one of those categories.
Without further ado, here are 35 relatable tweets about Drybar.
I’m a professional millennial woman, which means my diet is entirely free office cereal and those cookies at the front desk at Drybar.— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) March 1, 2018
good morning only to the older male drybar customer service employee forced to say “peace love and blowouts” at the end of our conversation— kristina (@diioriosandmilk) December 14, 2019
any time men talk to me@about tarantino i have to resist the urge to tell them that the only films i watch are the kinds they play at drybar while i get my hair done— tasbeeh herwees (@THerwees) August 11, 2019
So when I made a 7 am appointment for tomorrow at @drybar, what do you think I was thinking?— MarinkaNYC (@MarinkaNYC) July 26, 2012
When ur possessed by a demonic entity but u don't wanna waste that Drybar gift card pic.twitter.com/MHXKlx9fTU— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) September 8, 2016
TFW you’re in a DryBar chair and you’re pretttttyyy sure it’s not coming out like the picture. 😬— Lara Cohen 💅🏼 (@Larakate) December 13, 2019
Just realized all I've eaten today are those little DRYBAR cookies. Send help.— Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) March 12, 2015
Love when the Drybar asks u three times what do you want to drink but never actually brings you a drink 🤨— cassidy brown (@Cassidayybrown) March 31, 2018
drybar receptionist: hiii, can we get you anything to drink?— ❄️ sleigh-rika ❄️ (@HADERNATI0N) October 27, 2019
me: uhhh........ water??
receptionist: welllll, we have champagne or mimosas, too 👀👀
me: diwijehfhd SIGN ME UP pic.twitter.com/UVueRkN6GL
How can Captain Marvel take place in the 90s when she clearly got the Cosmo-Tai at Drybar?— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) September 18, 2018
The bits and pieces of Christmas movies I see in Drybar do not make me regret my decision not to watch Christmas movies.— Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) December 13, 2019
Last time I was at drybar they made me cry through The Notebook and now they're playing Crazy Stupid Love the feels are too real.— grateful cornicop-eva gutowski (@lifeaseva) April 15, 2016
writing in to complain about the lack of representation on the drybar website— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) September 26, 2019
Drybar is super uptight about letting non-customers eavesdrop— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 23, 2019
i feel like such a bitchy orange county soccer mom getting a drybar blowout blacking out off the free champagne like yes— Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) November 1, 2018
@campsucks why do trader joe's cookies taste better at drybar?— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 12, 2015
looks like kellyanne conway now has a drybar in her crypt pic.twitter.com/wvQgP60Ipd— joe mande (@JoeMande) April 24, 2017
Nightmares sometimes: 1986. Chernobyl. Radioactive fallout, people and animals dying, my skin falling off my face.— Lisa Mogi (@lisamogi) December 15, 2019
Nightmares other times: 2019. My bathtub. Spent $60 at Drybar earlier that day. Forget and wash my hair, meaning I don’t get full mileage out of blowout.😞
Drybar? More like Crybar. Wow that was cheesy.— grateful cornicop-eva gutowski (@lifeaseva) April 15, 2016
*Talking about hairstyles at Drybar*— Daisy (@daisymoreira) March 29, 2016
Me: Should I get the Cosmo or the Mai Tai?@jwennn: Neither.. DRINK the Mai Tai!
me liking tweets from New York twitter that are like “me at the Drybar off the 2 in Flatbush when those pigeons across from Barclays clock my bagel from Bagelsmith on my way to Equinox iced coffee De Blasio” pic.twitter.com/e6qUzJYDUg— Magnolia Crawford (@boy___troy) May 19, 2019
Good sign or bad sign: Baby playing in drybar this am? Staples Center here we come....— Allison K Scarinzi (@AllisonKaye) October 2, 2012
Not being able to drink champagne at DryBar bc I have to drive is a huge first world problem but I’m still annoyed nonetheless— Amanda (@riceandbeansgrl) March 9, 2018
niche tweet but drybar only plays two kinds of music: bubblegum edm and haunted upscale shoe store— kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) November 19, 2019
There might be a riot at the Drybar on Sunset. They're running an hour behind on #Oscars day and ladies are noooot pleased.— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 4, 2018
I left feedback on my blowdry I got at the Drybar and wrote "I was going for Serena Vanderwoodsen and walked out an electrocuted JonBenet"— Jackie Schimmel (@JackieSchimmel) August 19, 2016
Santacon may be going on outside, but inside the tribeca Drybar, there is a tween birthday party and they are skipping through any song on the playlist that may have an explicit version and screeching along to everything else. Many layers of hell downtown today.— Catherine Fuentes (@cat_fuentes) December 14, 2019
I love the holiday privacy policy dump, but especially from Drybar and Lululemon who I’ve before tonight never considered to be a privacy threat vector but I guess nothing is safe— April Underwood (@aunder) January 1, 2020
"Isn't my fiancé so cute? Doesn't he look like JFK Jr.?" -Girl at Drybar in a fur vest making all of her friends FaceTime with her fiancé— Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) March 18, 2017
Drybar is like if Soulcycle did hair— Molly Swagler (@molls189) January 11, 2020
Apparently Drybar is no longer making their dry shampoo foam. Currently sitting shiva. No visitors at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Buy Every Bottle off EBay Fund.— (((birthday girl))) (@GalenCrawley) January 12, 2020
Me: *has 2 dysons and 2 blowout brushes and naturally perfect hair*— allie (@alleiigh) January 5, 2020
Absolutely no one:
Me: you’re right I should buy drybar’s new blowout brush
The worst day (in LA) to go to Drybar is Oscar Sunday. I accidentally went there last year and I’ve never seen so many grown woman meltdowns.— bear fisher (@kukabearfisher) January 13, 2020
My WiFi automatically connects @ drybar and honestly, I love that for me.— Edmée Jorge (@edmeejorge) January 14, 2020
There's an older woman at drybar with a toy Pom in her Louis Vuitton & I think I just got a glimpse into my future— Polina Beregova (@pbbunny97) September 13, 2016