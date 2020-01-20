35 Relatable Tweets About Drybar, Whether You Love It Or Hate It

With its focus on quick and easy blowouts, cute aesthetic and free Champagne offerings, it’s no surprise Drybar has amassed a bit of a cult following , particularly among millennial women.

Like many popular brands, the chain of hair salons is the subject of countless funny tweets from customers who love to hate it and hate to love it (and spend way too much money on it). We’ve rounded up a selection that will surely resonate if you fall into one of those categories.