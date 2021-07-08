Dua Lipa Set To Make Acting Debut In Spy Thriller

Dua Lipa will be temporarily leaving the concert stage for a film set.

The 25-year-old British singer is set to make her acting debut in “Argylle,” a thriller about the “world’s greatest spy,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lipa isn’t playing the title role ― that appears to be going to Henry Cavill, who is the first person listed in the press announcement ― but she will sing the title track and provide music for the score.

The film, which is being helmed by “Kingsmen” director Mathew Vaughn, will begin shooting next month in Europe.

Besides Lipa and Cavill, the film will star Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

This isn’t Lipa’s first attempt at stretching herself beyond singing.

Last August, she showed off her comedy chops by guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel’s show.