Dua Lipa Wears Just A Sparkly Thong Under Sheer Chain Mail Dress At 'Barbie' Premiere

Pop star and first-time actor Dua Lipa is entering the world of “Barbie” with a bang.

The three-time Grammy winner turned up at the premiere of the “Barbie” film in Los Angeles on Sunday wearing a sheer Bottega Veneta gown that appeared to be constructed out of chain mail. (NSFW images below.)

Lipa wore only a thong under the floor-length dress, which was completely see-through.

She accessorized her look in a pair of silver rocket mules, also by Bottega Veneta, as well as Tiffany’s jewelry.

Lipa appeared to be channeling her character from the movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. She makes her big-screen acting debut with a small role as Mermaid Barbie.

From the sounds of it, “Barbie” will be the first of many Hollywood projects for Lipa. In fact, she’s already booked a follow-up role in “Argylle,” a spy thriller starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard.

That isn’t to say she’s abandoning her musical pursuits, as her latest single, “Dance the Night,” is featured on the “Barbie” soundtrack.

Speaking to Dazed last month, Lipa said she was eager to work with “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig, whose films “never really feel like the male gaze. They have very interesting female protagonists.”

“The film ― and there’s a lot of diversity in the cast ― is touching exactly on the buttons that maybe it presses, and shows a different story,” she said. As for the soundtrack, she added: “Greta said that the whole film was inspired by disco. There’s a lot of very glittery and pop moments in it.”