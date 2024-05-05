EntertainmentMusicSNLDrake

Dua Lipa Does 'Deep Dive' Into Drake-Kendrick Lamar Beef In Newsy 'SNL' Sketch

The "Saturday Night Live" host played culture critic Wendy Weems as she broke down the two rappers' feud on a mock morning news show.
Ben Blanchet
By 

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Dua Lipa used her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig to break down the beef between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar after the two exchanged diss tracks over the weekend.

“Good Morning Greenville” hosts Gail Gohnson and Mason Monroe (played by Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day, respectively) got “real serious” as they played two people on a mock news show that have seemingly been out-of-touch with the hip-hop beef.

Drake, in his most recent entry to the feud, dropped a seven-and-a-half-minute song “Family Matters” on Friday only for Lamar to reply with a pair of diss tracks that included “Meet the Grahams,” a song where he alleges that Drake is hiding another child on top of the one revealed by Pusha T during a prior rap feud.

“You got Kanye, Two Pack, Shoop Dog, As Soon As Possible Rocky,” said Day, who named rappers that got mixed into the Drake-Kendrick beef “like they were chopped onions and cayenne pepper.”

“And where does Wayne Brady stand? Has he responded?” asked Gardner.

The two later tossed to local culture critic Wendy Weems (played by Lipa) for a “deep dive” into the rap feud.

“He calls Drake ‘crodie,’ which is a term used by the Crips which according to Wikipedia is an alliance of street gangs based in Southern California,’” Lipa explained.

“I think I know the crips, are they like Kroger?” asked Day.

“No, I think that’s a grocery store. Crips set up the cameras on movie sets,” Gardner replied.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot