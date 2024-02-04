EntertainmentFashiongrammysDua Lipa

Dua Lipa's Grammys Diamonds Are The Most Subtle Nod To Her 'Barbie' Character

The songstress donned Tiffany & Co. jewels with an aquatic edge.
Dua Lipa made a splash in full ’70s glam during music’s biggest evening.

The pop star slipped into a plunging Courrèges dress for Sunday’s Grammy Awards, which were held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The sultry silver number was made of drips of metal fringe and featured long sleeves with a cut-out on each hip. Her beachy hair was a rich red color, and she went with a flushed glow for her makeup.

Dua Lipa wore stunning silver Courrèges to the 66th Grammys Awards.
Dua Lipa wore stunning silver Courrèges to the 66th Grammys Awards.
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images

The retro ensemble was a perfect look for the star, who was nominated for her disco-inspired track, “Dance The Night,” from the “Barbie” soundtrack.

Dua made a subtle nod to her “Barbie” character, Barbie Mermaid, with her Tiffany & Cos. diamonds, donning a fish necklace and matching bracelet.

The “Hallucinate” songstress is up for Song of the Year for “Dance the Night,” which she co-wrote with Caroline Ailin, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

The track lost the Best Song Written for Visual Media to Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” ― another cut from the “Barbie” universe.

