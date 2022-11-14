Dua Lipa is ready to set the record straight.

The “Levitating” singer used her Instagram stories over the weekend to shut down reports that she’s performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,” the entertainer wrote on Sunday. “I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

The sporting event, which kicks off Nov. 20, is mired in controversy due to Qatar’s numerous human rights abuse allegations.

The country currently criminalizes members of the LGBTQ community, strips its female citizens of basic rights, and exploits its majority-migrant workforce, among other things.

In a letter obtained by Sky News earlier this month, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Fatma Samoura ignored the mounting backlash and instead directed nations competing at the event to “focus on the football.”

“We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world,” the two said. “But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.”

Some teams participating in the World Cup have denounced Qatar’s abuses.

The Australian soccer team spoke out in a video released last month, with the players expressing support for the thousands of workers who have died while working on structures for the World Cup.