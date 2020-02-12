Style & Beauty

Dua Lipa's Style Evolution, From Celtics Jerseys To Crop Tops

You'll want to get "physical" after seeing photos of the singer's fashions.

Looking back at Dua Lipa’s style evolution over the years doesn’t take that long. She has catapulted to pop star status in a relatively short time, starting her career singing on YouTube, introducing us to her colorful imagination in the “New Rules” music video and proving herself queen of the catchy hook ― all while staying true to a few select fashion principles.

Since her days attending London Fashion Week in a Boston Celtics basketball jersey and leather jacket, Lipa has maintained an affinity for color, willingness to play with pattern and commitment to showing off her abs whenever possible.

The 24-year-old — who released her latest single, “Physical,” last month — also remains committed to a dramatic, ruffly red carpet moment and recently became a blond bombshell. She has quickly become one of our fashion favorites.

Check out Lipa’s style evolution below.

2013
Kirstin Sinclair via Getty Images
Dua Lipa at London Fashion Week on Sept. 14, 2013.
2016
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
Lipa at the Grammys celebration in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2016.
2016
Roger Kisby via Getty Images
Lipa at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 17, 2016.
2016
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
Lipa at the Chopard Party at Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2016.
2016
Michael Hickey via Getty Images
Lipa at Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 30, 2016.
2016
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Lipa at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards in London on Oct. 23, 2016.
2017
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Lipa at the Voxi launch party in London on Aug. 31, 2017.
2017
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Lipa attends the European Premiere of "Baby Driver" at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 21, 2017, in London.
2017
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Lipa at the BBC 1 Radio Teen Awards in London on Oct. 22, 2017.
2017
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Lipa at Jingle Ball in London on Dec. 9, 2017.
2018
John Phillips via Getty Images
Lipa at the Brit Awards in London on Feb. 21, 2018.
2018
TF-Images via Getty Images
Lipa at the Deutscher Radiopreis in Hamburg, Germany, on Sept. 6, 2018.
2018
John Shearer via Getty Images
Lipa at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.
2018
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Lipa at an event she hosted with Jaguar in Amsterdam on Sept. 3, 2018.
2018
Juan Naharro Gimenez via Getty Images
Lipa at the Los 40 Music Awards in Madrid on Nov. 2, 2018.
2018
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
Lipa at Billboard's 13th annual Women in Music event in New York City on Dec. 6, 2018.
2018
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
Lipa at Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 7, 2018.
2019
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Lipa at the world premiere of "Alita: Battle Angle" in London on Jan. 31, 2019.
2019
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Lipa at a pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9, 2019.
2019
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Lipa at the Brit Awards in London on Feb. 20, 2019.
2019
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Lipa at the amfAR Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France, on May 23, 2019.
2019
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Lipa at the MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain, on Nov. 3, 2019.
2019
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Lipa at the MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain, on Nov. 3, 2019.
2019
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images
Lipa at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019.
2019
Jun Sato via Getty Images
Lipa at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Nagoya, Japan, on Dec. 4, 2019.
2020
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Lipa at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.
