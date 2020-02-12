Looking back at Dua Lipa’s style evolution over the years doesn’t take that long. She has catapulted to pop star status in a relatively short time, starting her career singing on YouTube, introducing us to her colorful imagination in the “New Rules” music video and proving herself queen of the catchy hook ― all while staying true to a few select fashion principles.

Since her days attending London Fashion Week in a Boston Celtics basketball jersey and leather jacket, Lipa has maintained an affinity for color, willingness to play with pattern and commitment to showing off her abs whenever possible.

The 24-year-old — who released her latest single, “Physical,” last month — also remains committed to a dramatic, ruffly red carpet moment and recently became a blond bombshell. She has quickly become one of our fashion favorites.

Check out Lipa’s style evolution below.