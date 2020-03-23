Dua Lipa To Release New Album Early: 'I Hope It Makes You Dance'

To satisfy your pop cravings in these uncertain times, Dua Lipa is releasing her new album “Future Nostalgia” ahead of schedule.

The British singer, who’s been burning up the charts for months with synth-heavy, disco-influenced hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical,” announced via her Instagram Stories on Monday that her sophomore effort will drop a week early on Friday, March 27.

The decision was an emotional one, as the “New Rules” hitmaker tearfully broke the news to her fans, explaining that she “really didn’t want to do this.”

“What I wanted to talk about is my album and every time I talk about my album, I get quite emotional and I feel like I have been welling up a little bit, just a lot over the past couple of weeks, just because of the uncertainty over everything,” Lipa said, referencing the current coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been conflicted about putting music out, whether it is the right thing to do, because people are suffering,” she added.

.@DuaLipa pushes forward the release of her sophomore album, ‘Future Nostalgia,’ to THIS Friday - March 27 - amid the Coronavirus pandemic:



“I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud.” pic.twitter.com/tZOCZTnSSo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 23, 2020

The pop star went on to explain that she hopes the album will “bring joy in a time like this,” noting how powerful music can be in times of adversity.

“I hope [the album] brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud,” the singer said.

The announcement follows the leak of the 11-track record over the weekend, which some fans suspected could also be a factor in the early release.

The album’s next single, “Break My Heart,” has also been pushed forward to this Wednesday, March 25.

BREAK MY HEART - SAVE THE DATE - 25 MARCH 2020 - 💔🔐💔🔐💔🔐 pic.twitter.com/chieHNuEzy — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 23, 2020

Due to the ongoing global health crisis, the 24-year-old has postponed dates for her upcoming European tour, which was set to kick off in Madrid on April 26.



“Nothing’s been canceled – the shows have been postponed for the health and safety of everyone,” she said on Instagram, adding that new dates are set to be announced on Tuesday.



The Grammy Award-winning artist has been encouraging fans to stay safe and practice social distancing, sharing a tweet on social media about “HOW TO AVOID CORONAVIRUS” using the all-too-relevant lyrics from her hit “Don’t Start Now.”

Watch Dua Lipa’s full livestream below.