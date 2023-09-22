San Francisco Giants Broadcaster Reveals His Bathroom Urges In Hot Mic Moment

LOADING ERROR LOADING

San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper revealed a different kind of potty mouth during a game this week. (Watch the video below.)

A half-inning had just ended on a Giants at-bat against the host Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday when the longtime announcer declared nature was calling ― but he didn’t say it so delicately.

“I gotta pee,” he said on the hot mic.

Duane Kuiper: "We'll continue this conversation when we get back. D-Backs are coming up...I gotta pee." pic.twitter.com/ZA7bLp3NQ9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 20, 2023

Sure, a commercial could have saved the 73-year-old Kuiper the embarrassment of expressing his bodily needs on the air, but it certainly wasn’t the worst slip out of the mouths of baseball announcers this year.