Kind Drivers Patiently Wait As Ridiculously Long Line Of Ducks Cross The Road

A driver in Biddeford, Maine recently captured a feel-good moment on camera after traffic stopped for a long line of ducks crossing the road, followed by another really long line of ducks followed by two dawdlers.

“Proof that there are more good people in this world than bad! Not one person in the 2 lines of traffic were beeping or impatient with these guys! Even the last 2 stragglers!” Karen Ramunno wrote on Facebook.