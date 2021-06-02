Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski Plans To Retire After Upcoming Season: Reports

Legendary Duke University head coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire at the end of the upcoming season, according to reports.

Krzyzewski, 74, plans to retire after the 2021-2022 season, sources told Stadium and ESPN on Wednesday.

Krzyzewski ― affectionally known as Coach K ― has led the Blue Devils to 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1996 to 2019, and won the tournament five times over the years.

The leading candidate to replace Krzyzewski is associate head coach and former Duke player Jon Scheyer, according to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN and Stadium that Krzyzewski plans to announce his decision as early as Wednesday.