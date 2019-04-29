Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge's Most Memorable Fashion Moments

In honor of the Prince William and the former Kate Middleton's eighth wedding anniversary, we've rounded up their standout style moments.

It seems like just yesterday the world was watching Prince William and the former Kate Middleton get married at Westminster Abbey.

On April 21, 2011, the Duke of Cambridge was wearing his military uniform and the soon-to-be Duchess of Cambridge donned a custom Alexander McQueen gown designed by Sarah Burton. To call the dress iconic would be an understatement. From every angle, it was wonderfully dramatic yet somehow not over-the-top.

When the couple stepped out of the cathedral for the first time as husband and wife, they looked like they’d stepped straight out of a Disney movie. Visually speaking, it’s perhaps the most memorable image of the couple there is.

But since that day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have given us plenty of memorable moments to look back on. In celebration of the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary on Monday, we’ve rounded up our favorites, starting (of course) with the day they wed.

2011
CARL DE SOUZA via Getty Images
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, come out of Westminster Abbey in London after their wedding service on April 29.
2011
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The royal couple attends the 10th Annual ARK (Absolute Return for Kids) Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace on June 9 in London.
2011
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at a reception in aid of the National Memorial Arboretum Appeal at St James's Palace on Nov. 10 in London.
2012
Jon Furniss via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the "War Horse" U.K. film premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on Jan. 8 in London.
2012
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William arrive at "Our Greatest Team Rises -- BOA Olympic Concert" at the Royal Albert Hall on May 11 in London.
2012
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The couple attends an official dinner hosted by Malaysia's Head of State Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah of Kedah during their Diamond Jubilee Tour of South East Asia at the Istana Negara on Sept. 13 in Kuala Lumpur.
2013
Oli Scarff via Getty Images
The royals depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St. Mary's Hospital on July 23 in London.
2013
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The royal couple attends The Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society on Sept. 12 in London.
2014
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before sailing during their visit to Auckland Harbour on April 11 in New Zealand.
2014
Pool via Getty Images
The duke and duchess arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to attend the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner Dec. 9 in New York City.
2014
Danny Martindale via Getty Images
The duke and duchess attend the "Knights of the Sky" exhibition at Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre in Blenheim on April 10 in Wellington, New Zealand.
2015
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend the Royal Film Performance of "Spectre" at the Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 26 in London.
2015
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The royal couple departs the Lindo Wing with their daughter, Charlotte, at St. Mary's Hospital on May 2.
2016
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The couple attends a private dinner with the king and queen of Bhutan on April 14 in Thimphu, Bhutan.
2017
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 12 in London.
2017
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Day 3 of their Royal Tour of Poland and Germany on July 19.
2017
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and their two eldest children, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, view helicopter models at the Hamburg, Germany, airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21.
2018
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The duke and duchess visit the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm to meet with academics and practitioners during their Royal visit to Sweden and Norway on Jan. 31.
2018
Pool via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden as they attend a reception dinner Jan. 30 at the British ambassador's residence in Stockholm during their royal visit to Sweden and Norway.
2018
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The couple attends a dinner at the Royal Palace during their visit to Sweden and Norway on Feb.1 in Oslo.
2018
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 18.
2018
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The royal couple departs the Lindo Wing with their son Prince Louis of Cambridge at St. Mary's Hospital on April 23.
2018
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a Christmas party Dec. 4 at Kensington Palace for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus.
2019
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The duke and duchess arrive to officially open V&A Dundee, Scotland's first design museum, on Jan. 29.
2019
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
The royals attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 10.
2019
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the 2019 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11 in London.
