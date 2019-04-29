It seems like just yesterday the world was watching Prince William and the former Kate Middleton get married at Westminster Abbey.

On April 21, 2011, the Duke of Cambridge was wearing his military uniform and the soon-to-be Duchess of Cambridge donned a custom Alexander McQueen gown designed by Sarah Burton. To call the dress iconic would be an understatement. From every angle, it was wonderfully dramatic yet somehow not over-the-top.

When the couple stepped out of the cathedral for the first time as husband and wife, they looked like they’d stepped straight out of a Disney movie. Visually speaking, it’s perhaps the most memorable image of the couple there is.

But since that day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have given us plenty of memorable moments to look back on. In celebration of the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary on Monday, we’ve rounded up our favorites, starting (of course) with the day they wed.