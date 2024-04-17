EntertainmentDonald Trump2024 electionsdulce sloan

1 Part Of Trump's Trial Had 'Daily Show' Host Dulcé Sloan Screaming 'Damn!'

The guest host couldn't get enough.
“The Daily Show” guest host Dulcé Sloan thoroughly enjoyed an early aspect of Donald Trump’s hush money trial, which began Monday.

As jury selection was underway, Trump was forced to sit in court and listen to just some of the mean things that potential jurors had previously said about him on social media.

They ranged from one man who tweeted “lock him up” to another’s posting of a manipulated video in which Trump appeared to say he was “dumb as fuck.”

“Damn!” Sloan said during her monologue Tuesday night. “Yo, this court is roasting Donald Trump. I thought this was a courthouse, not a high school cafeteria.”

Watch Sloan’s full monologue here:

