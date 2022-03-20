Shooting At Arkansas Car Show Leaves 1 Dead, 24 Wounded: Police

A shooting at a car show in southeast Arkansas on Saturday has left one person dead and at least 24 others injured, state police said Sunday.

One person is in custody after gunfire “swept through a crowd” at the event in Dumas shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. A search is continuing for any others who may have participated in the shooting, Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Dumas Chief of Police Keith Finch told ABC News that children are among those injured, though he did not know how many.

Wallace McGehee, who organized the event, teared up while expressing his condolences to those impacted by the gun violence.

“Something like this to happen, man, is a tragedy,” he told a reporter with local ABC affiliate KATV. “We did this here for 16 years without a problem. You know what I mean? And we want our community to come back. Be strong. We’re gonna get through this.”

Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, said he was attending the car show earlier in the day.