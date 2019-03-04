An elephant movie never forgets.
In a new teaser for the live-action “Dumbo,” Arcade Fire sings “Baby Mine” from the original 1941 version to accompany snippets of the heavily anticipated Disney remake:
Fans of the flying pachyderm might remember that “Baby Mine” scored one of the most tender moments of the original ― when Dumbo visits his shackled mother, who stretches her trunk outside the cage to rock him.
The Canadian alt-rockers of Arcade Fire did a sweet cover, reminding fans to get ready for some major tear-jerker moments when the remake opens on March 29.
Here’s the original scene: