An elephant movie never forgets.

In a new teaser for the live-action “Dumbo,” Arcade Fire sings “Baby Mine” from the original 1941 version to accompany snippets of the heavily anticipated Disney remake:

Watch a sneak peek of #Dumbo featuring a new version of “Baby Mine,” recorded by Arcade Fire. pic.twitter.com/ewm5xOmJDh — Disney (@Disney) March 4, 2019

Fans of the flying pachyderm might remember that “Baby Mine” scored one of the most tender moments of the original ― when Dumbo visits his shackled mother, who stretches her trunk outside the cage to rock him.

The Canadian alt-rockers of Arcade Fire did a sweet cover, reminding fans to get ready for some major tear-jerker moments when the remake opens on March 29.