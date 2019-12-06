California Congressman Duncan Hunter Will Step Down After Corruption Plea

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmaker Duncan Hunter will step down from his office, he said on Friday, days after pleading guilty to a federal charge of conspiring to misuse campaign funds.

“Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress. It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years,” he said in a statement.

Hunter, a California Republican, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the crime, but his attorney has said prosecutors have agreed to recommend significantly less time than that.