Duncan Hunter To Plead Guilty In Campaign Finance Case He Called 'Witch Hunt'

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) appears poised to plead guilty to federal campaign finance charges on Tuesday morning after more than a year of claiming the federal investigation into his spending habits was a “witch hunt.”
The court docket in Hunter’s case indicated on Monday that Hunter has a change of plea hearing set for Tuesday morning, as first reported by The San Diego Union-Tribune. He’ll appear before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Whelan, according to the notification.
Hunter’s wife previously pleaded guilty in the campaign finance scheme.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
