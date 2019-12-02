POLITICS

Duncan Hunter To Plead Guilty In Campaign Finance Case He Called 'Witch Hunt'

The Republican congressman claimed the federal investigation was because of his support for President Donald Trump.
Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) arrives for a hearing in his trial at federal court in San Diego, California, on July 8, 2019. 

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) appears poised to plead guilty to federal campaign finance charges on Tuesday morning after more than a year of claiming the federal investigation into his spending habits was a “witch hunt.”

The court docket in Hunter’s case indicated on Monday that Hunter has a change of plea hearing set for Tuesday morning, as first reported by The San Diego Union-Tribune. He’ll appear before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Whelan, according to the notification. 

Hunter’s wife previously pleaded guilty in the campaign finance scheme.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

