Duncan Hunter To Plead Guilty In Campaign Finance Case He Called 'Witch Hunt'

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) arrives for a hearing in his trial at federal court in San Diego, California, on July 8, 2019.

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) appears poised to plead guilty to federal campaign finance charges on Tuesday morning after more than a year of claiming the federal investigation into his spending habits was a “witch hunt.”

The court docket in Hunter’s case indicated on Monday that Hunter has a change of plea hearing set for Tuesday morning, as first reported by The San Diego Union-Tribune. He’ll appear before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Whelan, according to the notification.

Hunter’s wife previously pleaded guilty in the campaign finance scheme.

