“The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s journey of sorts,” Chalamet told Vanity Fair about the role earlier this year.

Given the struggles previous filmmakers have faced adapting the colossal text ― David Lynch’s 1984 film version is still a sore subject for the director ―Villeneuve insisted that he tell the story across two films, with a sequel expected to hit theaters in the coming years.