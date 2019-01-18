Dunkin' Donuts Worker Dances With Customer Who Has Autism

This doughnut shop just got a lot sweeter.

A Dunkin’ Donuts worker’s joyous dance with a customer who has autism will give you the feels by the dozen.

Donald Simon, who is nonverbal, was visiting a Dunkin’ in Staten Island, New York, with his aid when he was approached by employee Bryan Lara, People reports. Told that Simon could not speak, Lara engaged him by dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi.”

The viral video shows a smiling Simon rocking out with Lara and exchanging high-fives.

“Most people would not pay attention to Donald as soon as they realize he is unable to communicate, but Bryan figured out a way to communicate without words and it is very touching to me that he made my son so happy,” Simon’s mother, Donna Maxon, said to People.

Lara told Yahoo Lifestyle: “I am always dancing, and when I saw Donald smile, it was a great feeling. I love my customers.”

On Thursday Maxon posted a photo of the two with the caption, “Thumbs up for human kindness.”