Shopping

The Strongest And Most Durable Laptop Cases For Klutzes

From protective shoulder bags to waterproof laptop sleeves, these cases are sturdy and surprisingly affordable — they start at under $25.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Aliaksandr Barysenka/EyeEm via Getty Images

With hybrid work models gaining prevalence in the workforce, figuring out how to safely transport a laptop during a commute is a priority for many people, but especially for those of us who are known klutzes. There’s nothing quite like the sweat-inducing fear of potentially damaging either a work-issued laptop or one you paid for yourself. They cost a pretty penny, and properly storing and transporting them can make a big difference in their longevity.

The internet collectively gasps anytime a celebrity holds their laptop in a stressful way; it’s become a tongue-in-cheek symbol of the difference between how wealthy people value expensive objects vs. how the rest of us need to care for these precious investments. But for those of us who need to safeguard our laptops like our lives depend on it, there is an answer: hardshell laptop cases.

We’ve rounded up some of the sturdiest, most durable, rugged and virtually indestructible laptop cases around, including sleeves and shells that double as a carry bag. Get one for yourself or give it as a gift for someone who is a known destroyer (or just an extra-cautious dad, for Father’s Day). They’re perfect for travel, commutes or safekeeping when not in use in your home. You never know when an errant glass of wine is about to go flying.

These cases are water-resistant, drop-proof, bang-proof, kid-proof and butterfingers-proof, so you can rest easy knowing that your laptop is safe from harm. Keep reading to pick one up for yourself, with prices starting at under $25.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Tomtac protective laptop shoulder bag
Available in six different colorways, this padded fleece laptop case doubles as a carrying bag with room for quite a few extra objects. It cuts a surprisingly chic figure thanks to the stylish handle and versatile pockets. Rubber bottom corners give a bit of extra protection from drops, while the water-resistant exterior fabric protects from storms and spills and two sealed pockets make it a breeze to carry around and access extra items. You can snag it in various sizes to accommodate your device, from 13 to 17 inches.
$38.19 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Domiso laptop sleeve with handle
Featuring four different size options starting at 13.3 inches, this Domiso laptop case is shockproof and waterproof thanks to an outer surface of high-quality thickened EVA material. It protects against accidents big and small, from scratches to dents, scrapes, spills and more. It also has additional storage, with two interior pockets for things like phones, chargers or cables. You can get it in black or mint green, if you prefer a little more pizzazz.
$27.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Finpack laptop sleeve case
Available in 12 different colors including a few kicky marble and galaxy patterns, this case is great for someone who wants to slide their protected laptop into another bag for carrying. It comes in multiple sizes starting at 11 inches, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. This case is made of a semi-hard EVA shell with anti-scratching polyester that protects from bumps and bangs, scratches, dust and spills. This particular kind of fabric repels water and is more durable than traditional polyester, making it a good long-term investment as well.
$23.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Nacuwa protective laptop case
This case comes in four different sizes starting at 11 inches, and has a hard shell that keeps your laptop safe from drops, bangs and other accidents. The cover is water and dust repellant, and the slim case offers four-layer protection as well as internal storage for accessories like a mouse, notepad and more. Just tuck it into your backpack or tote and get going.
$20.39 at Amazon
5
Staples
Thule padded sleeve
Thule's heavy-duty molded padded sleeve accommodates laptops and devices up to 13 inches and keeps them safe from bumps and scratches. It's rugged yet sleek, and can be easily spirited away into a backpack or purse. Another cool feature is that the laptop can be used while still in the case: You just prop it open and go to town. It just might be the least cumbersome case of the bunch, while still offering much-needed protection.
$59.99 at Staples
6
Amazon
Smatree hard shell carrying case
Available in three different colors, this portable and dare we say stylish sleeve case comes with a handle removable shoulder strap, though the silhouette is sleek enough to tuck into another bag. It's compatible with 11- to 14-inch devices and is made of high-quality materials that keep your laptop safe from rain, splashes and crashes. It also has a soft interior pouch for other personal belongings, doing double duty as a briefcase of sorts.
$49.99 at Amazon
A wireless transmitter you can plug into the TV so you can use your wireless headphones

You'll Never Regret Throwing These 34 Travel Items In Your Bag Last Minute

Popular in the Community

shopping travelhomeComputersElectronics

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

5 Smart Ways To Save Money When You Order Your Next Iced Coffee

Wellness

6 Ways You’re Contributing To Abortion Stigma Without Realizing It

Wellness

How To Change Your Default Sleeping Position To A New One

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The Most Common Questions About The Novavax COVID Vaccine, Answered

Home & Living

Drowning Doesn’t Look Like Drowning On TV. There Are Subtle Signs To Watch For.

Wellness

8 Sleep Tips For When Everything Is Bad And Your Brain Won’t Shut Off

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Home & Living

This Disturbing Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Home & Living

This New Adam Sandler Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here's Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Shopping

26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called "Must-Haves"

Shopping

20 Stylish Swimsuits You Should Buy For Your Next Vacation

Shopping

The Best-Looking Items From Target's Popular Home Collection

Shopping

All The Gear You Didn't Realize You'd Need For Your First Time Camping

Shopping

'World’s Favorite Mom' Tabitha Brown Has A New Target Line — And Everything's Under $44

Shopping

13 Of Target's Summer Accessories That We're Obsessed With

Shopping

27 Dresses To Help You Get Out Of Your Fashion Slump

Shopping

TikTok-Famous Beauty Products You Can Actually Get At Walmart

Shopping

10 Highly Rated Lounge Chairs, Because Yours Are Probably Old And Ugly

Shopping

51 Viral TikTok Products With So Many Reviews They Basically Have A Cult Following

Shopping

These 10 Affordable Dresses Are Shockingly Perfect For Summer Weddings

Shopping

Hot Sleepers: A Lightweight Summer Comforter Can Help Keep Your Cool

Shopping

This $10 Body Scrubber Is Significantly Less Gross Than Your Loofah

Food & Drink

Sriracha Hot Sauce Maker Warns Of Shortage This Summer

Food & Drink

The Best Dipping Sauces For French Fries That Aren't Ketchup

Shopping

36 Low-Maintenance Items That'll Have You Looking Stylish In Seconds

Shopping

Portable Waterproof Speakers For Bringing The Party Poolside

Style & Beauty

If You Groom A Summer Beard Correctly, It Can Actually Keep You Cool

Shopping

Breville's Top-Rated Countertop Convection Oven Is On Sale Right Now

Wellness

If You're Doing This In Your Sleep, It's Time To See A Doctor

Shopping

This $10 Mosquito Repellent Gets 5 Stars From Me (And Over 2,000 Amazon Reviewers)

Shopping

The Best At-Home Cold Brew Makers, According To Baristas

Shopping

41 Reviewer-Beloved Personal Care Products That Will Make Your Life A Little Easier

Work/Life

Abortion's Becoming A Hot Corporate Benefit. Here’s What You Need To Know To Use It.

Parenting

What Is Gentle Parenting? Here's What You Need To Know

Parenting

16 Relatable Tweets About Prince Louis From Parents Who've Been There

Shopping

This Internet-Favorite Pan Quickly Sold Out, But It's Back Today