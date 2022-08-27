Shopping

14 Durable Lunch Boxes That'll Last More Than One Year

Ditch the paper sack for these durable lunch boxes.
Felisha Rossi

Popular items from the list include:

  • A Hydro Flask lunch box to accompany your Hydro Flask water bottle.

  • A Bentgo Kids Chill lunch box boasting a built-in ice pack tray to keep food fresh until lunchtime ~and~ compartments to prevent food from touching and getting soggy to satisfy your picky eaters.

  • Or a Yumbox for a mess-free lunch. This leakproof bento lunch box has labeled sections featuring the different food groups to remind you to pack a well-balanced meal for your growing child.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A Hydro Flask lunch box
Available in two sizes and six colors.

Promising review: "Fits Hydroflask and their brand wonderfully! Quality is great, it is very durable, and it holds most reusable meal kit containers!! I can usually fit one container, one ice brick, and one can soda with room left over! An ice brick last all day in this lunch box! I highly recommend this if you want a compact but durable lunch box that will keep stuff cold all day long!" — Devin Stephens
$54.95 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Bentgo Kids Chill lunch box boasting a built-in ice pack tray
Available in eight colors.

Promising review: "I did a ton of research before buying a lunch box to send my one-year-old to daycare with... I've now used the Bentgo Kids Chill every weekday for the past six months and it still looks brand new. It's incredibly easy to clean in the sink too. I love that it's dishwasher safe, but it only takes a few seconds to wash and dry by hand. The sizes of the compartments are perfect; great portion sizes and also easy for my daughter to access with her little fingers. The freeze tray is so easy to insert and the latch for the lunchbox is also pretty straightforward and simple to close. I'd much rather the lunchbox have a secure/ tighter latch than worry that it's going to open up inside her schoolbag." — Allie H.
$29.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Or a Yumbox for a mess-free lunch
Available in ten colors.

Promising review: "We absolutely love this lunchbox. My daughter started first grade and I couldn’t wait to try this lunchbox out (it’s the little things in life!). I love the separate compartments — they keep me organized and remind me of items I should be packing in my daughter's lunch. I also love the durability of this lunchbox. My daughter has dropped it a couple times and it’s stayed intact! It’s also easy for her to open which increases her independence during lunch (which I’m sure adults at her school appreciate!). This lunchbox is also leakproof. I’ve put hummus, applesauce, and yogurt in the lunchbox and it hasn’t leaked.

But my favorite feature of all is how easy it is to clean. Hallelujah! Anything to make my life easier fills me with joy. I’ll be buying another one when my youngest enters school." — Megan
$29.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A Carhartt lunch box
Available in five colors.

Promising review: "So far, my husband is loving it! He previously used an Igloo lunchbox from Target and had it for years but as soon as we noticed the zipper breaking, we knew we had to search for another. So after searching on Amazon, we came across this one, and let me tell you...durability 10/10, sturdiness 10/10, no complaints whatsoever! It’s the perfect size! Same as the one he had previously (which I attached the photo for comparison) and from what it looked like, a lot of the others we saw on here were HUGE compared to what we wanted so I’m glad we came across this one! Definitely carries the brand name well!" — Wendy
$25 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A stackable lunch box equipped with utensils
Available in seven colors.

Promising review: "I use this Bentgo product everyday for work and I absolutely love it. I think it's innovative, fun, and easy to use. Plus, it keeps me on track to pack proper lunch portions. I love the fact that its usable and I am not wasting any paper or plastic products! Healthy for me and the environment! It is very study and durable, and I see many years of use out of this. It is a tremendous value and so happy I found it. Bringing lunch for me has been such a chore, with bringing different little containers, and carrying a grocery bag to work was just a pain. Everything fits into one Bentgo box and I love it. I value good design and craftsmanship, and this in my opinion is beautifully done!" — Pietro
$14.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
6
amazon.com
An insulated lunch bag
Available in 15 colors.

Promising review: "This lunch box is great. The insulation works really well, has nice zippers and storage space, and the shoulder strap is even comfortable enough to carry for a few hours. I use this every day and I can fit everything I need for a day's work in it easily. The bag stretches fairly well and is durable. I’ve had it for about a year now and it’s held up really well. 10/10 would recommend" – Brandon G
$18.99 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A purse lunch box
Available in 11 colors.

Promising review: "It is functional, durable, easy to clean, and just the right size . I get compliments on it, also. I looked a lot before I got it. I made the right choice." – Cindy L Freeborn
$11.89 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A recycled plastic lunch bag
Available in two colors and in three sizes.

Promising review: "Lightweight but sturdy and durable. It folds up flat when not in use making it easy to store. I like the fact that it is made from recycled plastic. I expected it to look and feel like plastic, but it doesn't. It looks and feels like it is made from heavy-duty canvas. Great colors. I like the slightly larger size. I am very pleased with this bag." — dsjsws
$17.35 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A two-temperature bento lunch box
Available in nine colors.

Promising review: "I have been wanting to get my son (4.5yo) an Omiebox for a year or two but I wasn’t sure about the price. Well, I bit the bullet & ordered him the Omiebox and utensil bundle since he’s consistently taking his lunch to school and taking care of his lunch box. We LOVE it! It’s easy to clean, doesn’t leak, and is super durable. It’s the only bento-style lunch box I’ve found that ACTUALLY keeps hot stuff hot and it’s easy enough for him to open and close" — Brittany
$44.95 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A Yeti day trip packable lunch bag
Promising review: "I work in construction and I take this bag with me everywhere I go. Very durable. Holds just enough food for my work day. I pack two sandwiches, a16 ounce soda, a bottled water, banana, orange, and a bag of small chips" — Luis Marchan
$80 at Amazon
11
Amazon
An old school Igloo lunch box
Available in five colors.

Promising review: "Durable, bigger inside than expected. Keeps lunch cold all day with the addition of ice packs. Very satisfied." — Jodi F.
$28.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A backpack lunch box.
Promising review: "My daughter loves her lunch box, it’s easy to clean, good amount of space & very durable. Excellent quality" — AMm
$14.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A tactical lunch box
Available in four colors.

Promising review: "This is a great buy. Very durable, big enough for big items with lots of great pockets. Love the coffee cup pocket!" — Dianne Cutten
$29.39 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A humorous lunch box
Promising review: "I bought this for my boyfriend who is an Army Medic. He takes it to work every day and his soldiers get a kick out of it! It keeps food cold for hours and is very durable. It holds quite a bit of food - haven't been unable to fit anything desired as of yet. I was worried that white would stain easily, but so far, it has cleaned really easily. Great lunchbox!" — Serpensortia
$27.39 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A Hydro Flask lunch box

15 Durable Lunch Boxes That'll Last More Than One Year

Parenting shoppingKids

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

Research Shows Not Wanting To Hire Virgos Is A Thing That Actually Happens

Wellness

The Most Common Questions About The Updated COVID Vaccine, Answered

Parenting

Thinking Of Looking Up Your Kid’s Teacher’s Instagram Profile? Read This First.

Money

What If You Just Paid Off (Or Paid Down) Your Federal Student Loans?

Style & Beauty

Wearing Socks To Bed Can Help You Sleep Better: Fact Or Fiction?

Wellness

4 Sneaky Signs Of Hearing Loss You Shouldn’t Ignore

Shopping

38 Things To Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Shopping

Yes, We’re Shopping For Wedding-Guest Dresses At Walmart

Shopping

Naomi Osaka’s Skincare Brand Is At Walmart, And It's Highly Rated

Shopping

23 Smart Ways To Organize Things If You're Starting To Feel Bombarded By Clutter

Wellness

6 Signs Of Heart Problems That Have Nothing To Do With Chest Pain

Shopping

Don't Be Intimidated By Buying A Generator. You May Find Yourself Really Needing One.

Shopping

The Hair-Minimizing Cream That Helped Me Go Longer Between Shaves

Shopping

Reviewers Say This Kitchen Investment Will Really Pay Off

Shopping

Stick Foundations For A Low-Maintenance Face

Food & Drink

How Safe Is It To Eat Runny Egg Yolks? And Should Kids Avoid Them?

Shopping

Make College Life Easier With These 36 TikTok-Approved Products

Travel

12 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia

Relationships

Does Your Partner Snore? Try These 9 Tips To Get Some Sleep

Shopping

Run, Don’t Walk: The Peloton Bike Is Now Available On Amazon

Shopping

Don't Wait, The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Brush Is Only $26 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

48 Items That Are Under $25 And Worth Every Penny

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To Doctors

Shopping

I Went On A Two-Week Road Trip And Here’s What I Used Every Day

Shopping

The Best Chili Crisps, According To Spice Enthusiasts

Wellness

How To Tell If Your Heart Rate Is Healthy During A Workout

Shopping

Transitional Dresses To Help You Ease Into Fall In Style

Shopping

Get A Head Start On Savings With These Early Labor Day Sales

Travel

How To Take A Delicious And Relaxing Vacation In New Orleans

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Bras At Target, According To Reviews

Shopping

Work Bags That'll Fit Your Laptop And Still Look Chic

Shopping

I Put This Foldable Desk Together In 5 Minutes, And It's Perfect For Small Spaces

Style & Beauty

It's 2010 Again, And Chunky Statement Necklaces Are Back

Food & Drink

Can Drinking French Press Coffee Actually Raise Your Cholesterol?

Shopping

Highly Rated Ladder Bookshelves That People Love To Have In Their Homes

Wellness

How To Tell If You Were Vaccinated For Certain Illnesses As A Kid

Relationships

Jennette McCurdy Is 'Glad Her Mom Died.' It's Not Uncommon To Feel That Way.

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

22 Funny Tweets About The Songs Parents Make Up