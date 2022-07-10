20 Shoes Reviewers Swear You Can Comfortably Wear For Hours And Hours

Popular items from this list
A pair of lightweight Hey Dude boat shoes with elastic laces destined to be your new go-to warm-weather shoe.
A pair of best-selling Skechers “Go Walk Joy” slip-on sneakers featuring a breathable mesh upper that’ll make getting out the door on days when you’re running late so much easier.
A pair of versatile leather Clarks loafers to effortlessly slip on and make your ’fit look a little more professional.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of durable Wonesion nonslip sneakers if you love a bold shoe
They are available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 17 colors.
Promising review:
"These shoes are amazing! When I first tried them on, I was a bit skeptical because of the support. It's something that I never felt wearing a shoe. I thought, 'Great, here comes a blister". NOPE. The support in these shoes, is absolutely incredible. I'm on my feet A LOT while at work. 14 out of the 16 hours I work, I'm walking or running around halls to keep up with patients/clients. And let me just say WOW! The comfortability is astonishing. I figured that since they are a little heavy, that my feet would be tired, or even puffy and swollen – NOPE. ABSOLUTELY NOT. My feet feel great after I take them off. No blisters, the fit is great. I'm OBSESSED with these shoes. After Im done writing this review, I'm ordering another pair! These shows are the real deal." — Kay
A pair of espadrille platform sandals featuring a small wedge and cork sole
They are available in sizes 6–11 with wide options and five colors.
Promising review:
"They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration. I wore them for an entire wedding, no complaints. Walked two miles in them on vacation, no complaints. Ran through a lightning storm in them, NO COMPLAINTS! I would run a marathon in these if I needed to. Ankle strap is comfortable and stretches enough to put my foot in but fits just right to hold the shoe on comfortably. The two foot straps don’t stretch, but aren’t too tight. These feel even better than name brand shoes! I LOVE THEM!!! BUY THEM!" — tyler fisher
A pair of LifeStride "Suki" pumps featuring an asymmetrical strap detail
They are available in sizes 5–11 with wide options, plus six colors.Promising review:
"I’m in love with these heels! It’s like a kitten heel almost! Super comfy. I work in sales and I’m standing most of the day. I’ve worn them today as my first time for a 10-hour shift and don’t feel tired. Great buy!" — Kassandra J.
A lightweight pair of "Go Walk Lite" Skechers boat shoes
No more being ~tied up~ in the mornings! They are available in sizes 5–12 with wide options and six colors.Promising review:
"These Skechers boat shoes are perfect. I absolutely love them. I get compliments all the time. I’m a nurse who works 12 hour shifts and my feet feel the same as they do in the morning at the end of my shift. Super comfortable." — Orchid
A flexible pair of Cushionaire platform sandals with a cork footbed, adjustable straps, and suede insoles
Note: Some reviewers ordering one size up. They are available in sizes 6–13 with wide options and 21 colors.Promising review
: "These are super comfortable. I wear them to work on casual Fridays, which is either a 9- or 10-hour day on my feet, and the comfort and support are wonderful. I wear them out shopping – no pain and my feet feel great. Got them for a great price and am really glad I purchased these sandals." — Babs
A pair of popular slip-on Toms canvas shoes available in an array of colors
They are available in sizes 5–12 and 70 styles.Promising review:
"Love the shoes! Comfortable and meant for wearing on long 12+ hour days. The black on black makes it look more professional." — Allison McKenna
A super breathable pair of Skechers wedge sandals to keep your feet cool and comfy
They are available in regular sizes 5–13, wide sizes 5–11, and six colors.
Promising review:
"This is a versatile wedge sandal with a classic look. I got multiple colors and some for gifts! They can be worn professionally with a pantsuit or casually with shorts! They're very comfortable for hours of standing or walking. Great height and stretchy straps. Easy on and off. Inexpensive!!! Also very light, not heavy or clunky!" — Andrés & Mari
A pair of lightweight Hey Dude boat shoes with elastic laces
They are available in sizes 4–11 and 35 colors.
Promising review:
"These shoes fit as expected and are seriously the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever owned. They are super lightweight but yet comfortable enough to not hurt my feet. I love these shoes and will be ordering me more! I wear them to work for 10+ hours a day and my feet do not hurt at all. Hands down the best shoes!" — Amanda Collins
A stunning pair of pointed-toe block heels featuring leather soles
They are available in sizes 5–10 and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I wore these shoes for over ten hours on the day of my daughter's wedding, and they were incredibly comfortable. I walked on cement, carpet, and tile all day, and danced in them at night. They were very attractive, too! I have never been so happy with a formal pump!!" — Jeanne B Carter
A dressy pair of leather platform pumps destined to win the heart and ~sole~ of anyone who appreciates a good ol' Oxford-style shoe.
They are available in sizes 4.5–10 and eight colors.
Promising review:
"These shoes are SO comfortable. I am a flight attendant and have had no issues with being on my feet for 13 hours a day in these. A cute and comfy shoe!" — KN
A pair of best-selling Skechers "Go Walk Joy" slip-on sneakers
They are available in sizes 5–13 in narrow and wide sizes and 27 colors.
Promising review:
"This shoe is amazing! I work for the airlines at the airport and whether I am running from concourse to concourse or standing for hours at the ticket counter, this is the best work shoe I have ever owned. The support is fantastic and my legs and feet are not tired even after my 11 hour days. I’m ordering another pair in case they stop making them!! I would recommend this shoe to anyone who stands on their feet or does a lot of walking in their work environment." — The Mrs.
Or a trendy pair of Skechers "D'Lites Biggest Fan" platform sneakers
They are available in sizes 5–11 with wide options and eight colors.
Promising review:
"This is my third pair of these exact sneakers. I’m on my feet a lot working 10-hour shifts and these are the most comfortable sneakers I have come across. They are the best sneakers for anybody who is on their feet and needs to have comfort for long periods of time. I will never wear another pair of sneakers when I need a lot of support and comfort for such a long shift. Fantastic product. I have two other pairs of sneakers that I wear but these Skechers are the absolute best for comfort. I truly can’t say enough about how great they are. When these Skechers are run down I will absolutely buy another pair of these to replace them with." — Denise
A pair of Dr. Scholl's platform slip-on sneakers created to cradle your feet
They are available in sizes 6–11 and three colors.
Promising review:
"I was recommended to buy this shoe for extra walking during lengthy vacations. My friend swore that her European vacation was a success because these shoes kept her going all day. I bought a pair and fell in love instantly. Needless to say that these are my second pair and I am considering my third already. I teach and walk all day. These shoes have taken away my dead-weight leg fatigue at the end of the day. I can go until 10 p.m. with these shoes on and not feel the heaviness, swollen, tired feet that most other shoes give me. The insoles are magical!" — Gaston & Dianna Isidron
A pair of Dansko leather Mary Jane shoes incorporating a removable, molded EVA footbed
They are available in sizes 4.5–13 and four colors.
Promising review:
"I am a flight attendant and I am on my feet most of the day/evening. I have had a difficult time finding shoes that are approved by my company AND are comfortable. I was told about these and hesitated because of the cost. I must say I'm sorry I waited so long. These shoes are nice looking with my slacks and skirt and do not stress my feet when standing all day/evening. If you stand on your feet for a living, then do not hesitate like I did. They are worth the money!" — Helen W Bovay
A sporty pair of memory foam sneakers touting a moisture-wicking foam insole and a flexible outsole
They are available in sizes 6–11 and 36 colors.
Promising review:
"I really like these. I am on my feet 10–12 hours a day. These are so comfortable, give support where needed, breathable, stylish and true to size. I’ve gotten many compliments on them as well. I ended up buying a few different colors." — Janine
A pair of stylish Kenneth Cole Reaction wedge sandals
They are available in sizes 5–11 and six colors.
Promising review
: "One of the most comfortable shoes I've ever bought! I'm a teacher and on my feet ALL day! I'm always looking for cute and comfortable shoes and these definitely fit the bill! HIGHLY, HIGHLY recommend! I'm a 9.5 and that is what I ordered and they fit perfectly." — LostNaiad
A trendy pair of Vionic platform sandals designed to support your arches
They are available in sizes 5–11 and four colors.Promising review:
"I can't say enough about these sandals! Not only do they give you a little lift with the flatform bottom, but they are SO comfy. I honestly can say you'll feel like you are walking on clouds in these. Where I live, I walk A LOT – to dinners, grab coffee, to run errands, and they NEVER hurt. Plus, they go so well with everything!" — Kelly
A pair of versatile leather Clarks loafers to effortlessly slip on
They are available in sizes 5–12 with narrow, wide, and extra wide options and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these shoes!! This is my fourth black pair. They have excellent arch support and even with being on my feet 12+ hours straight, I have had no discomfort. These are the only shoes besides my Birkenstocks that I have been able to wear like that." — Maria M.
A pair of thong platform wedge sandals featuring a stylish braided fabric upper
They are available in sizes 6–11 and three colors.
Promising review:
"I’ve had the black ones for two years and love them. They have helped me survive walking around a convention hall. I wore them five days in a row while on vacation while walking up and down hills. I even wore them biking to a beach. They got sandy but I was able to brush them off. They still look new. I have three different pair in different colors and patterns and am going to buy another pair today. Update: I’m still loving these sandals. They are still holding. I walked all over the Magic Kingdom for eight hours and they still felt great. I cannot recommend these shoes enough. Buy them. You’ll love them." — Diane
A slip-resistant pair of leather Mary Jane shoes available in a plethora of colors
They are available in regular and wide sizes 5–14.
Promising review:
"LOVE them!!! I cannot rave enough about how good and comfortable these are. They have saved my feet! I stand on concrete for eight hours a day and used to go home in great pain and discomfort after a shift. These literally have made it possible for me to get through the day at my job, which I thought I would have to quit because of the foot pain from standing on concrete for eight hours. I now own four pairs." — Lori Valadez