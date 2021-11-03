Nom, Nom, Nom: Infamous Truck-Eating Bridge Claims New Victim Despite Changes

They raised the bridge, but that hasn’t stopped the metal carnage.

New footage from the infamous Norfolk Southern–Gregson Street Overpass in Durham, North Carolina ― aka “The Can Opener” for all the truck tops it has sliced off ― shows a box truck making a big mistake:

The footage was captured by 11foot8, who has two cameras on the scene and has been sharing the footage online for more than a decade.

The bridge was raised 8 inches in recent years in an attempt to stop all the wrecks.

It’s helped... somewhat.

But not completely.

