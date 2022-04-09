Pittsburgh Steelers' Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 After Being Hit By Car

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24.

Haskins was fatally struck by a car on Saturday morning, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

The incident happened in South Florida, where Haskins had been training, Saunders said. Fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky had invited his teammates to the area to work out and bond, according to USA Today Sports.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”