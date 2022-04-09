Pittsburgh Steelers' Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 After Being Hit By Car

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24.
Haskins was fatally struck by a car on Saturday morning, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN.
The incident happened in South Florida, where Haskins had been training, Saunders said. Fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky had invited his teammates to the area to work out and bond, according to USA Today Sports.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”
The New Jersey-born football player had been a star athlete at Ohio State, then played for the Washington Football Team for two seasons before signing to the Steelers in 2021. He leaves behind his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins.