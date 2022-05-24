Dwayne Haskins Was Way Over Legal Drinking Limit When Hit By Truck On Highway

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway last month, an autopsy report released Monday concluded.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office said Haskins’ blood alcohol content was 0.20 when he was fatally struck on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport just before dawn on April 9. That’s 2.5 times the 0.08 legal limit for driving in the state.

Dwayne Haskins, pictured throwing a pass for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2021 preseason game, was 2.5 times over Florida's legal limit when he was struck by a truck on the highway. Joe Sargent via Getty Images

According to the University of California, Davis, and other universities, someone of Haskins’ weight, 230 pounds, would have needed at least 10 drinks in the hours before his death to reach that level. He also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but can also be abused recreationally. The report does not say why the former Ohio State University star had it in his system.

The report said investigators found Haskins’ car out of gas near where he was hit. A woman he was with told investigators Haskins, 24, had gone to get fuel. Witnesses said he was trying to wave down cars and standing in the center lane when he was hit by the truck and then an SUV. The report said he died of blunt force trauma. No charges have been filed.