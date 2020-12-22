Dwayne Haskins Admits He's 'Immature' After He's Caught Maskless At Strip Club

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins apologized Tuesday after images of him partying maskless at a strip club Sunday emerged on social media, ESPN reported.

Haskins said in a tweet that he spoke with coach Ron Rivera and “took full responsibility for putting the team at risk.”

“It was irresponsible and immature and I accept responsibility for my action,” Haskins wrote. He also apologized to teammates for “creating a distraction during our playoff push.” His Twitter account is now private.

The team said it would deal with the issue “internally,” ESPN added.

The Sunday night revelry of Haskins, who started in his team’s loss earlier in the day to the Seattle Seahawks, amounted to “High Risk COVID-19 Conduct,” The Washington Post noted. He could be fined up to one week’s salary or suspended for four games, according to the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.

The images also showed the player with his face uncovered at a seafood restaurant ― in addition to a “nightclub or party bus,” the Post wrote.