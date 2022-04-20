Dwayne Haskins' Wife Called 911 After Her Husband Didn't Call Back, Audio Reveals

New audio reveals Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ wife called 911 with concerns about her husband’s safety after he stopped responding to her calls while he was stranded on the highway, just before his death.
Kalabrya Haskins called a 911 dispatcher from Pittsburgh after Haskins didn’t call her back while walking to find gas for his vehicle. Fox Sports 640 host Andy Slater shared the recording via Twitter on Wednesday.
The audio starts with a 911 call in which an unnamed woman can be heard frantic, describing the apparent moment when a truck hit Haskins on the highway.
“There was a man hit in front of me. I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” the caller said.
The audio then transitions to Kalabrya Haskins, explaining that she couldn’t get ahold of Haskins, who had promised to call her back after he got gas.
“I kept calling and kept calling,” Kalabyra Haskins told the 911 operator. “He wasn’t answering. Eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually, it cut off. It’s not working now. I had his location. I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him.”
Haskins was fatally struck on a South Florida highway by a dump truck on April 9. The 24-year-old was training with Steelers teammates at the time of the incident.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”
Two additional vehicles, a Subaru Outback and another vehicle described by a witness, were also involved in the crash, according to TMZ.