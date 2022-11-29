Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven He Used To Shoplift From And Clears His Conscience

Dwayne Johnson has finally cleared his guilty conscience.

The “Black Adam” star posted a video on Instagram over the weekend documenting a recent visit to a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. According to The Rock, he used to shoplift from the store as a teen.

“We were evicted from Hawaii in ’87, and after all these years ― I finally got back home to right this wrong,” the actor said. “I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades.”

Johnson said he used to steal a king-size Snickers bar from the store every day when he was 14. “The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” he wrote.

In the video, the star bought every Snickers bar in the shop and paid for the purchases of stunned customers, too.

“We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces,” he wrote.

Johnson, now one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, was 14 when his family was evicted from their one-bedroom apartment in Hawaii after his parents were unable to pay the rent.

“We were living in an efficiency [studio] that cost $120 a week,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. “We come home, and there’s a padlock on the door and an eviction notice. My mom starts bawling. She just started crying and breaking down. ‘Where are we going to live? What are we going to do?’”

Johnson said that at around the age of 13, he started to “veer off the tracks” and turned to petty crime.

“I started getting arrested for fighting, theft, all kinds of stupid [stuff] that I shouldn’t have been doing,” he told The Sun last year.

It wasn’t until he was 18 that he began to channel his energy into bodybuilding, wrestling and NFL, ultimately leading to his pro wrestling and acting careers.