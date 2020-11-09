ENTERTAINMENT

Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Cried Over The Election Result

"This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided."

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s vote meant a lot to him this year.

The “Fast and Furious” star, who made his first-ever presidential endorsement for Democrat Joe Biden in September, released a nearly 8-minute-long Instagram video on Sunday reflecting on the election result:

View this post on Instagram

My vote represented my little girls. It also represented/ Humanity Decency Principles and values @laurenhashianofficial and I instill in our little daughters. And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters. This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided. I’m not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. Im not made that way. I’m still right here and when the sun comes up, we all get up with it - go to work, feed our families and pay our bills. Congratulations to President elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris and to all our American people for engaging in the biggest voter turnout our country has ever seen 👏🏾👊🏾 Stand tall, lay it all on the line and cheers to UNITY and finding common ground. Let’s get to work. DJ 🥃🇺🇸

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Johnson said he “got a little emotional” when news broke on Saturday that Biden would become president.

“Manly tears, of course. I may have cried a tear or two or 10,” he said.

Johnson said his vote represented his daughters and the values of decency and humanity that he and his wife Lauren Hashian instill in them.

“And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters. This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided,” he said.

Johnson also told fans who hold different political ideologies that he hoped they could all work together as a unified front.

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Dwayne Johnson Celebrities 2020 Election Joe Biden