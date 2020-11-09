Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Cried Over The Election Result

View this post on Instagram

My vote represented my little girls. It also represented/ Humanity Decency Principles and values @laurenhashianofficial and I instill in our little daughters. And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters. This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided. I’m not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. Im not made that way. I’m still right here and when the sun comes up, we all get up with it - go to work, feed our families and pay our bills. Congratulations to President elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris and to all our American people for engaging in the biggest voter turnout our country has ever seen 👏🏾👊🏾 Stand tall, lay it all on the line and cheers to UNITY and finding common ground. Let’s get to work. DJ 🥃🇺🇸