Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Cried Over The Election Result

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s vote meant a lot to him this year.
The “Fast and Furious” star, who made his first-ever presidential endorsement for Democrat Joe Biden in September, released a nearly 8-minute-long Instagram video on Sunday reflecting on the election result:
Johnson said he “got a little emotional” when news broke on Saturday that Biden would become president.
“Manly tears, of course. I may have cried a tear or two or 10,” he said.
Johnson said his vote represented his daughters and the values of decency and humanity that he and his wife Lauren Hashian instill in them.
“And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters. This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided,” he said.
Johnson also told fans who hold different political ideologies that he hoped they could all work together as a unified front.