Dwayne Johnson Pulls Adorable Quintessential Dad Move On Daughter's Graduation Day

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson captured some celebratory moments from his oldest daughter’s recent high school graduation in adorably relatable photos.

The actor is pictured with his daughter, Simone (attired in her cap and gown) in an Instagram post he published Friday. In one of the photos, Johnson can be seen trying to give his daughter a kiss, as she turns away in typical teenage fashion.

“And then your babies graduate,” he wrote on Instagram. “Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now” bound for New York University.

He continued, “I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses.”

Johnson has previously posted about precious moments between him and Simone.

In February, the “Rampage” actor wrote on Instagram that he flew from Los Angeles to Miami to spend “an awesome afternoon” with Simone for Valentine’s Day.

“Little sleep but so well worth our invaluable and fun father/daughter time,” he wrote at the time.

Johnson shares Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia, the CEO of her own talent and media management company. He also has two daughters, Jasmine Lia, 3, and 1-year-old Tiana Gia, with his partner, singer/songwriter Lauren Hashian.

In November, the actor posted cute photos of Jasmine Lia painting his face.

“As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love,” he wrote last year.