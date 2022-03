Dwayne Johnson turns 50 this spring, but he just shared a photo on social media that shows few people of any age can keep up with him at the gym.

In the motivational post-workout snapshot, The Rock said his “fucked up” and heavily calloused “dinosaur hands” were all he needed:

Killer f’n Monday workout here in Hawaii.

Kicking this week off with some great momentum + focused intentions.

85 degrees, no AC, no mirrors.

Just the iron and my fucked up callused dinosaur hands 🦖👋🏾😊

Grateful for the grind.

Have a productive week, my friends & LFG!!!#mana pic.twitter.com/qDfxMFaTej — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 29, 2022

Johnson also shared a close-up image of those calloused hands earlier this month: