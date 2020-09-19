Dwayne Johnson Just Ripped An Electric Gate Off A Wall So He Wasn't Late For Work

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took drastic measures when the electric gate to his mansion wouldn’t open after a power outage.

Rather than wait 45 minutes for a technician to arrive, the wrestler-turned-actor simply ripped the gate from its fittings with his bare hands ― and tossed it onto a nearby patch of grass.

“Not my finest hour but a man’s gotta go to work,” Johnson wrote on Instagram Friday, noting how he couldn’t hang around as hundreds of production workers were waiting for him on set of new DC Comics movie, “Black Adam.”

“My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared’ as to how I ripped it off,” Johnson added.

In another Instagram post, the “Jumanji” star joked that “maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber.”

“Actually, no I won’t,” he wrote. “There’s no fun in that.”

Johnson earlier this month revealed how he, his wife Lauren Hashian and two of his young daughters had tested positive for the coronavirus and made a full recovery.

In an 11-minute Instagram video, Johnson described their experience with COVID-19 as “one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well.”

“Black Adam” is scheduled to be released in December 2021. Check out the teaser trailer here: