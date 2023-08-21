'Stay Strong': Dwayne Johnson Shares Support Amid Maui Fires, Tropical Storm Hilary

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Johnson, who spent some of his childhood in Hawaii, delivered a message to Hawaiian and Polynesian people there as he acknowledged the “challenging” situation after more than 100 people have been killed in what marks one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in over a century.

“As hard as it is right now, as challenging as it is right now, as heartbreaking as it is right now, we have to stay together because this ― no doubt ― is the thing that is going to make us stronger,” Johnson said in a clip shared to his Instagram on Sunday.

“We know that — we know that. This is who we are as kanaka, as a culture and a community that when we’re down, we come together and we rise and we will,” he added.

Johnson went on to thank people sending the area love and resources in the wake of the devastating wildfires before giving a shoutout to community and cultural leaders in Hawaii.

“I can’t wait to come back home and thank you so much for helping us put together what we are trying to put together, all in the spirit — as we know — of holding on to that anchor and our mission and that mission is to make sure that our Hawaiian land stays with our people during this time,” Johnson said.

The actor also showed support for people in Southern California amid threats of “life-threatening” flooding as the tropical storm’s center made landfall in the region on Sunday. The storm has left thousands without power and some areas with up to 7 inches of rain as the Los Angeles Unified School District canceled classes on Monday, NPR reported.

“We’re trying to get ready and prepare as best we can for this crazy storm that’s getting ready to hit us,” said Johnson from his gym in SoCal.