Dwayne Johnson Reacts To ‘Warm Surprise’ Of Meeting Adele At The Grammys

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still gushing over meeting his new “best friend” Adele for the first time at the 65th Grammy Awards.

On Wednesday, the “Black Adam” star, 50, shared a series of adorable photos from the unscripted moment when he met the singer, 34, during Sunday’s ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

“What a legit and warm surprise at the top of the show!” Johnson wrote alongside snapshots of the Hollywood duo. “And beautiful full circle moment calling her name and handing her the Grammy at the end of the night.”

“Get up here best friend,” he added, a nod to his comments from the stage, where he presented Adele with the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me.”

The iconic moment came together after Grammys host Trevor Noah teased that he did his “research” on this year’s nominees and “one of the strangest things he found out” was that Adele has always wanted to meet Johnson.

“I found out that he’s a huge fan of yours, too,” Noah told Adele.

Joking to the audience that “Dwayne Johnson” unfortunately wasn’t in attendance, he added, “But I do have someone called ‘The Rock.’ Adele, meet The Rock; The Rock, meet Adele.”

Johnson wasn’t the only one to rave on social media about the surprise moment. Slews of Twitter users also shared their excitement over the unexpected matchup.

ADELE AND THE ROCK MOMENT I AM CRYING #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DT4WR08FNZ — juIia ❦ (@rosesforwIne) February 6, 2023

is it too late to pitch Adele and The Rock as a tag team for Wrestlemania 39!? 😂 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3cPJLGQixl — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 6, 2023

Find yourself someone who’s gonna look at you like Adele is looking at The Rock pic.twitter.com/tlsVkhgVNH — juIia ❦ (@rosesforwIne) February 6, 2023

adele turning round after the rock said he cant wait to see her pic.twitter.com/DOPFrMWSTR — hannah 🪐 (@daydreamersxoxo) February 6, 2023