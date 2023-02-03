What's Hot

Entertainmentdwayne johnsoncar crash

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Mom Was In A Car Wreck: 'She'll Survive'

"Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," the actor wrote.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Dwayne Johnson said he’s feeling thankful his mom is OK after she was involved in a car accident late Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

“Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” he wrote on Instagram. “She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.”

The “Black Adam” actor shared a photo of a badly damaged car and praised his mother, 74-year-old Ata Johnson, for making it through everything life has thrown at her.

“This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real,” he said, thanking the Los Angeles police and fire departments for their assistance.

“I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ’em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get,” he concluded.

Johnson has celebrated his mother in the past for being a “survivor.”

“We go down this unpredictable road of life and we never know what’s around the corner ― so we do our best to treat every day for what it is ― a true blessing,” he wrote on her 72nd birthday in 2020.

“And no one epitomizes that philosophy more than my mom. She’s a survivor so every single day, she lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness.”

Johnson’s father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, died of a heart attack in 2020 at age 75.

