Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is making a major change to his movie sets.

In the wake of Alec Baldwin accidentally fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust,” Johnson told Variety that he will no longer use real guns in any of his productions.

“First of all, I was heartbroken,” Johnson said on Wednesday at the premiere of his new film. “We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time.”

Speaking of his own production company, he said: “I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all.”

“We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post,” Johnson said. “We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs.”

Johnson attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Red Notice" on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“When something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together,” he added.

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene on the set of “Rust” when he accidentally fired a Colt .45 gun containing a live round of ammunition, instead of a dummy round, hitting Hutchins and lodging into the shoulder of the film’s director, Joel Souza. Hutchins died several hours later, leaving behind her husband, Matthew, and their 9-year-old son.