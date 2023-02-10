What's Hot

EntertainmentChristmasdwayne johnsonchris evans

Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Big Problem' In Hairy New Behind-The-Scenes Pic

He promised the monsters in this flick will be "quite spectacular."
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Dwayne Johnson shared a new image from his upcoming holiday action flick “Red One” this week on Instagram.

And it looks like his character in the film ― plot still mostly under wraps ― has his work cut out for him as he faces off against something much larger... and far hairier.

“Sometimes Christmas mythology is scary,” he wrote. “This is Krampus. Yup, that’s his torso and this is a big problem.” The Rock called the sets “pretty impressive” and the monsters “quite spectacular,” and signed off as “Commander of the E.L.F.”

Johnson earlier this week posted a video from the set saying production had wrapped, thanking the cast and crew and calling the film a “joy bomb.”

“Red One,” which also stars Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Liu and features J. K. Simmons as Santa Claus, is set for release later this year on Amazon Prime.

Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

