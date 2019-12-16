Dwayne Johnson's Mind Was Just Blown By A Cartoon Hedgehog

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is apparently a big fan of “Sonic The Hedgehog.”

The actor and former pro-wrestler was surprised on Saturday when he received a special shoutout in the second trailer for the “Sonic The Hedgehog” movie. In the clip, Sonic crash-lands on Earth and asks: “Where am I? What year is it? Is ‘The Rock’ president?”

Fans speculated over whether or not Johnson would respond to the shoutout, and were delighted when he did:

So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college. Many moons later this...

life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surreal at times. 🤯 https://t.co/2aim2sv88O — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 15, 2019

Johnson has joked in the past about a future presidential run. In a Rolling Stone interview last year, the “Jumanji” actor said that while he had entertained the possibility, it wasn’t on the immediate horizon.

“I have the utmost respect for our country and that position, and I’m not delusioned in any way to think, ‘Oh, absolutely, if Trump can do it, I can do it, and I’ll see you in 20-whatever, get ready.’ Not at all,” Johnson told the magazine.

The upcoming “Sonic” movie, which is based on the blockbuster “Sonic The Hedgehog” video game franchise from Sega, will hit theaters on Feb. 14, 2020. According to the film’s director, Jeff Fowler, Johnson can even have a role in it:

It seems fans are finally jumping on board with the film. After the release of its first trailer in April, viewers expressed unease over Sonic’s “disturbingly human” teeth. In fact, so many people freaked out over it that Fowler postponed the film in order to redesign the character.