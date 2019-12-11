Dwayne Johnson’s 4-Year-Old Was Hilariously Unimpressed That He Was In ‘Moana’

No one knows how far … a dad’s ego can sink after getting burned by a child.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently told People that he decided to watch the animated Disney film “Moana” with his 4-year-old daughter Jasmine and was super excited to reveal to her that he voiced the character Maui.

“I said, ‘You know, that’s Daddy’s voice, and I’m going to show you,’” Johnson told the magazine in a article published Wednesday. “Maui starts singing, and I then start singing. And within 10 seconds she’s trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, ‘You’re ruining the song.’”

We’re sure that the 47-year-old “Jumanji: The Next Level” star quickly got over the slight, however. According to other posts Johnson has published about his kiddo on Instagram, it seems that Jasmine and her “intoxicating blue eyes” (which she got from her mother, Johnson’s wife Lauren Hashian), have got Johnson wrapped around her little finger.