Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s youngest daughter has the action star wrapped around her little finger.

Tiana Johnson, 2, spilled a whole mess of uncooked spaghetti on the floor but blamed it on a fairy, as seen in an Instagram video posted Sunday. Sounds like pasta-ble deniability to us. (You can watch the clip below.)

Seriously, if the idea of The Rock ever being ticked off at you for anything sounds terrifying, just be his kid and you’re golden. His funny interrogation apparently emboldened Tiana to drop some more noodles while claiming the fairy did it again.

“Who’s gonna clean that up?” asked the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star.

“I don’t know,” Tiana answered.

“Well, I’m pretty sure his name starts with D and ends with Y,” Johnson said.

Tiana’s fairy is still at large, but it better steer clear of her daddy.

“If I ever find this ‘Paghetti fairy’ 🍝🧚🏽‍♀️ who made all this mess I’m slappin’ it’s wings off,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

