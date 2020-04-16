Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a sweet video of himself singing along to “Moana” with his nearly 2-year-old daughter Tiana. But the actor hilariously noted that she has no idea his voice is actually the real deal.

Johnson, who starred in the Disney animated hit as the ancient chief Maui, posted a video on Instagram Wednesday of him singing the song “You’re Welcome” as his daughter happily danced along.

The actor joked that it was the “937th time” his daughter had asked him to sing Maui’s song that day.

“She has no idea, we’re the same person,” Johnson wrote before acknowledging “all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it” with their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiana clearly has an affinity for Maui’s song — even if she doesn’t know her dad is the source of the catchy vocals.

Earlier this month, Johnson posted a video on Instagram of himself singing “You’re Welcome” with Tiana as he taught her how to properly wash her hands as they practice social distancing.

“Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song You’re Welcome’ from MOANA, while I wash her hands,” he wrote at the time. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.”