Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is turning singalong time into a hand-washing lesson.
Watch the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star create quarantine gold during the coronavirus crisis by rapping his “Moana” song “You’re Welcome” to his nearly 2-year-old daughter Tia.
“We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands,” Johnson wrote in the Instagram caption. “Stay healthy and safe, my friends.”
Johnson, who voiced Maui in the Disney animated hit, clearly took his role to heart.
Sheltering at home may never be so adorable.
