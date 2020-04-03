ENTERTAINMENT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson And Daughter Star In Your Quarantine Gold For The Day

The action star raps his "Moana" song as he teaches Tia to wash her hands.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is turning singalong time into a hand-washing lesson.

Watch the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star create quarantine gold during the coronavirus crisis by rapping his “Moana” song “You’re Welcome” to his nearly 2-year-old daughter Tia.

“We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands,” Johnson wrote in the Instagram caption. “Stay healthy and safe, my friends.”

Johnson, who voiced Maui in the Disney animated hit, clearly took his role to heart.

Sheltering at home may never be so adorable.

