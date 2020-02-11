Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says He's 'So Proud' After Daughter Signs With WWE

Former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated his daughter, Simone, signing with the WWE, writing he is “so proud,” in an Instagram post published Monday.

The Rock ― who parlayed his fame as a wrestler into a mega-acting career ― noted that his daughter is on the path to becoming the first fourth-generation WWE athlete. Johnson’s grandfather, Peter Maivia, and father, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, are both WWE hall of famers.

“Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own,” Johnson, dubbed WWE’s “The Great One” among other titles, wrote. “So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.”

On Monday, the WWE announced that Simone had begun training with the organization in Orlando, Florida.

The 18-year-old said in a statement that the opportunity to train with the WWE “means the world to me.”

“To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy,” she said.

Simone’s mother, film and TV producer Dany Garcia, who was previously married to The Rock, celebrated her daughter’s WWE announcement by posting a video montage of the young woman on Instagram on Monday.

“It’s been the blessing of my life to watch you grow @simoneGJohnson & while the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn,” she wrote.

On Instagram Saturday, The Rock paid homage to his father, who died at age 75 last month.

The “Jumanji” actor shared a video of the eulogy he delivered at his dad’s funeral, in which he noted that the older Johnson broke into professional wrestling as a Black man in an overwhelmingly white industry, and in the mid-1960s when “racial tension and divide was very strong.”

In the caption for the post, The Rock added: “You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come.”