Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gets Candid About His History With Depression

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is reflecting on his past bouts of depression and advising others to “talk to somebody” if they need help.

The “Black Adam” actor, in a powerful Instagram post Friday, addressed his message to anyone going through their “own version of mental wellness turning into mental hell-ness.”

“It can’t be fixed if you keep that pain inside. Having the courage to talk to someone is your superpower,” he wrote. “I lost two friends to suicide. Talk to someone. Despite how you may feel, you’re never alone.”

Johnson, who’s previously opened up about his experiences with depression and his mother’s suicide attempt from his youth, added that he’s “worked hard over the years to gain the emotional tools” for managing his struggles.

During an appearance on “The Pivot” earlier this week, the actor recalled his first battle with the condition at the University of Miami in Florida.

“The interesting thing at that time is, I just didn’t know what it was,” Johnson said on the podcast, remembering how it affected his stay at the school.

“I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there.”

Johnson, who is set to briefly return as Luke Hobbs in the upcoming film “Fast X,” said he went through depression again years later but had a number of friends he could “lean on” for support.

He shared that amid struggles like these, his “saving grace” is “being a girl dad” to his three daughters.

“You look at them and you realize ... this is what it’s all about,” he said.

Watch more of Johnson’s interview on “The Pivot”:

