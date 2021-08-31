Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Shook At How Much He And This Police Officer Are Twinning

The internet has discovered Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s doppelgänger and even he’s in awe of the similarities.
The 49-year-old actor tweeted this week in response to a post by Bleacher Report that showed himself alongside an Alabama police officer named Eric Fields.
“Oh shit! Wow,” wrote Johnson in response to his likeness to the patrol lieutenant of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Of Fields, Johnson quipped that he’s “way cooler” and implored him to “stay safe brother and thank you for your service.”
He added that “one day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em.” Teremana is the “Jungle Cruise” star’s brand of tequila.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared a snapshot of Fields and a local man on their Facebook page earlier this month, noting that the man had informed a fellow police officer that he “wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like ‘The Rock.’”
Fields and the man are all smiles in the photograph.
News of Fields and The Rock looking like twins even hit TikTok, with locals in Alabama highlighting the resemblance with hilarious videos:
For his part, Fields, who is 37 and has worked for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years, told AL.com that it’s been a “running joke” for him that he looks so much like both The Rock and, apparently, Vin Diesel.
“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields told the outlet last week. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”