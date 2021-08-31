Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Shook At How Much He And This Police Officer Are Twinning

The internet has discovered Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s doppelgänger and even he’s in awe of the similarities.

The 49-year-old actor tweeted this week in response to a post by Bleacher Report that showed himself alongside an Alabama police officer named Eric Fields.

“Oh shit! Wow,” wrote Johnson in response to his likeness to the patrol lieutenant of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Of Fields, Johnson quipped that he’s “way cooler” and implored him to “stay safe brother and thank you for your service.”

He added that “one day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em.” Teremana is the “Jungle Cruise” star’s brand of tequila.