Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Eat Mountains Of French Toast

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson works hard for his chiseled physique. But the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star takes his cheat-meals seriously, too. (Watch below.)
The action-movie hero fielded questions on Instagram Live Sunday while eating what one viewer deemed an “ungodly” amount of brioche french toast smothered with peanut butter and syrup.
“This shit is amazing,” the former pro wrestling great declared. (He starts to dig in after the 8:00 mark.)
Sipping tequila, Johnson noted that some of his favorite movies are “The Godfather” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
What, no “Eat Pray Love” or “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” for his breakfast the size of Tiffany’s?
Anyway, Johnson did acknowledge that his “cheat-meal game is strong.” The internet agreed.
“That ain’t just French toast that’s Europe toast,” one viewer tweeted.