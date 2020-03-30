Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Eat Mountains Of French Toast

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson works hard for his chiseled physique. But the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star takes his cheat-meals seriously, too. (Watch below.)

The action-movie hero fielded questions on Instagram Live Sunday while eating what one viewer deemed an “ungodly” amount of brioche french toast smothered with peanut butter and syrup.

“This shit is amazing,” the former pro wrestling great declared. (He starts to dig in after the 8:00 mark.)

Sipping tequila, Johnson noted that some of his favorite movies are “The Godfather” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

What, no “Eat Pray Love” or “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” for his breakfast the size of Tiffany’s?

Anyway, Johnson did acknowledge that his “cheat-meal game is strong.” The internet agreed.

“That ain’t just French toast that’s Europe toast,” one viewer tweeted.

Finally, a public service address for grownups: The Rock eating like a million pounds of french toast with peanut butter on it pic.twitter.com/QpsA0H4v1u — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) March 29, 2020

duane “the rock“ johnson is on ig live doing a mukbang right now, drinking margs and eating “french toast“ that appears to be two giant fried brioche loaves. he’s slathering them with peanut butter. it’s chaos pic.twitter.com/KuUBbZOhd8 — molly mary o'brien (@missmollymary) March 29, 2020

That ain’t just French toast that’s Europe toast — ⚾️Alex Vogt (@AlexVogt1198) March 30, 2020

Before I went to sleep last night I watched The Rock eat an ungodly amount of French Toast live and really what is life now? — Jamie Dunn (@JamieRDunn) March 30, 2020

136k people online just to watch @TheRock eat some giant ass french toast... pic.twitter.com/kuc45UNlId — ιт'ѕ тιғ! ✨ (@locketheart) March 29, 2020

Dwayne Johnson is on IG Live and is about to eat an entire loaf of French toast and I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/9VuxAvmM5Q — Kyle Ramos (@Kyle_Ramos) March 29, 2020

POV: you're enjoying a chill Sunday evening date night with The Rock and he reaches over to feed you a bite of his French toast pic.twitter.com/bJEWA3OLL2 — lauren (@_la_wren) March 29, 2020